Meghan Markle ‘touchy feely' new project fails to impress

Meghan Markle’s upcoming podcast is not seen as great success

March 16, 2025

Meghan Markle’s new podcast about female entrepreneurship is branded a fail.

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned to her Instagram this week to share her latest venture. Has failed to impress Royal author Hugo Vickers.

He tells The Sun: "She's always making another step. But with love, Meghan hasn't been, as far as I can see, a great success. 

"I mean, it's been very highly criticized, and this one looks a little bit touchy-feely as well.

The expert continued: "It's one of those sort of awful things if you're going to watch a program about how people set up a small business and turn it into something fabulous, I'd rather watch a real expert, who was tried and tested in the field - rather than somebody who swans in and delivers some random thoughts, but that's just my opinion.

"The other one [podcast] wasn't a success, and this one may or may not be.

"She has to keep trying. I mean, it is possible if she does enough podcasts, eventually one of them will work.

"But this one doesn't look terribly exciting to me.

"I'm sure there will be issues [with the new podcast]. She's always going to be in a problem, I think, because of some of the things that she said in the past which have been very contentious, there is a lot of hostility towards her and there's also a lot of suspicion. What is she really up to?” he noted.

