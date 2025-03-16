Meghan Markle ‘touchy feely' new project fails to impress

Meghan Markle’s new podcast about female entrepreneurship is branded a fail.



The Duchess of Sussex, who turned to her Instagram this week to share her latest venture. Has failed to impress Royal author Hugo Vickers.

He tells The Sun: "She's always making another step. But with love, Meghan hasn't been, as far as I can see, a great success.

"I mean, it's been very highly criticized, and this one looks a little bit touchy-feely as well.

The expert continued: "It's one of those sort of awful things if you're going to watch a program about how people set up a small business and turn it into something fabulous, I'd rather watch a real expert, who was tried and tested in the field - rather than somebody who swans in and delivers some random thoughts, but that's just my opinion.

"The other one [podcast] wasn't a success, and this one may or may not be.

"She has to keep trying. I mean, it is possible if she does enough podcasts, eventually one of them will work.

"But this one doesn't look terribly exciting to me.

"I'm sure there will be issues [with the new podcast]. She's always going to be in a problem, I think, because of some of the things that she said in the past which have been very contentious, there is a lot of hostility towards her and there's also a lot of suspicion. What is she really up to?” he noted.