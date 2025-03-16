 
Buckingham Palace planning crucial meeting for King Charles amid 'continuing tensions'

King Charles younger son Prince Harry recently visited Canada with Meghan Markle for Invictus Games

Web Desk
March 16, 2025

Buckingham Palace is reportedly planning a crucial meeting of King Charles with Canada’s new prime minister Mark Carney.

This has been revealed by The Times citing royal insiders at palace.

According to the report, the monarch is planning to meet Mark Carney this week, in a sign of Britain's unwavering support for Canada amid continuing tensions with US President Donald Trump.

The insider told the publication there was a “determination” from King Charles to see the new Canadian prime minister when he visits the UK in the coming days.

The Sunday Times also revealed last weekend that the King was concerned about the discord between Canada and the US.

Since his re-election, Donald Trump has repeatedly proposed to make Canada, where King Charles is head of state, America’s “51st state” and has imposed crippling tariffs on the country.

The report further says King Charles office and Carney’s team are understood to be looking into all options to make the meeting happen, despite both men having full diaries.

Meanwhile, there are reports the monarch has also written privately to Carney as he was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister.

