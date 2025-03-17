Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence about mostly playing heroine roles

Millie Bobby Brown breaks her silence about mostly playing heroine roles

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about why she mostly portrayed powerful female’s role in movies.

Previously, the Hollywood actress played the leading main role in the crime mystery movie, Enola Holmes, and also, in the action adventure movie, Damsel.

While appearing on Call Her Daddy podcast, the Stranger Things actress told the host, “I think there’s enough men heroes out there.”

“Like I feel like we’ve seen enough, do you know what I mean? I love that for them, love that for them.”

“But I feel like we need young girls to be able to see heroes as females and to be able to feel like we’re able to save the world too.”

“And it’s bigger messaging on girls being able to be decision-makers, be in politics, change the world for the better. So why not see heroes on screen that they can resonate with?” Brown added.

Referring to her recently released movie The Electric State ‘s character, she said, “Of course, I want to branch out and work on different things.”

“But, for me, there is a must in that if a young girl is watching, how will she feel watching this?”

“Will she feel empowered, will she feel like she can kind of move forward in a really inspired way? Everything I’ve done thus far fuels that, and Electric State definitely fuels that,” the 21-year-old actress concluded.

The Electric State was released in cinemas on March 14, 2025.