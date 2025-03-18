Prince Harry visa row signals double standards: ‘Half of LA would be deported'

Prince Harry would feel he is being targeted as his visa status is dragged over drug row.



The Duke of Sussex, who is set to be tested against his confessions of substance abuse in memoir ‘Spare,’ seemingly regrets his statements.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond tells Mirror: "It will probably make him feel that wherever he goes in the world, someone will have it in for him. Quite honestly, if drug taking precluded anyone from living in the States, half of LA would be deported. How many people answer those visa questions totally truthfully? And what does it really matter?

"We know Harry has taken drugs. He has said so. He probably regrets being so open now because this is a rather vindictive hassle he doesn’t need. What does this “think tank” hope to establish by pursuing him so doggedly?"

"Are they trying to reveal double standards? Well, welcome to the real world. I hope — for once — that we can believe Trump when he says he is going to leave Harry alone,” he noted.