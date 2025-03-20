JK Rowling takes dig at 'Harry Potter' stars?

JK Rowling has been at odds with the top stars of Harry Potter on the issue of trans rights.



In line with this, her latest tweet was seen and believed, according to multiple reports, as a dig at Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

The tweet in question was a reply to a user asking, “What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?”

The author gave a cryptic reply, “Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible.”

The British writer for years has been vocal about her views regarding the matter that transgender women are not women.

This position ultimately pitted her against the actors who have taken the opposite side of the issue.

She also said she would not forgive the actors for criticizing her opinions, telling them to “save their apologies.”