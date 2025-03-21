Prince William breaks silence after important visit near border with Russia

Prince William has released a big statement after key visit near border with Russia during his trip to Estonia.

Kensington Palace shared photos of the Prince of Wales with his big statement.

The future king said, “Proud to be Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, as they take over from the Royal Dragoon Guards in Estonia for Operation CABRIT. Their work, alongside our Estonian partners and NATO allies, strengthens the defence of Europe’s eastern flank.”

Prince William continued, “For many, this is a return to Operation CABRIT, bringing vital experience and resilience to the mission. Grateful to our Estonian hosts and all who make this deployment possible, including families and support staff.”

Earlier, the Prince held a crucial meeting with President of Estonia, Alar Karis.

The palace also shared a video of William’s meeting with Alar, saying, “A pleasure to meet the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, and recognise the strong historic link between our countries. Thank you for the warm welcome!.”