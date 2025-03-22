 
Geo News

Anitta announces ‘unexpected' Coachella exit

Anitta was previously scheduled to take the Coachella stage

By
Web Desk
|

March 22, 2025

Anitta announces ‘unexpected’ Coachella exit
Anitta announces ‘unexpected’ Coachella exit

Anitta is no longer a part of Coachella.

The 31-year-old Brazilian superstar pulled out of the music festival due to "unexpected personal reasons."

She was among one of the names that were revealed as a part of the star-studded lineup for the California music extravaganza, with Anitta scheduled to perform on April 12 and 19.

However, the Envolver hitmaker took to her official X, formerly Twitter account to announce her exit.

"I was really looking forward to being at Coachella this year, but due to unexpected personal reasons, I won’t be able to perform,” she wrote.

The Mi Amor singer continued, “I’m truly grateful to the festival for the invitation, their understanding, and continued support.”

"I hope to have the opportunity to join you all in the future and share that special moment together," Anitta concluded.

Additionally, at Coachella, which would take place on April 11 to 13 and then from April 18 to 20, the likes of Travis Scott, BLACKPINK stars Lisa and Jennie, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Tyla, Clairo, Lola Young, Benson Boone, and many more are set to perform during the course of two weekends.

Meanwhile Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone are this year's Coachella headliners.

Meghan Markle teases 'sweet treat' after rare Princess Lilibet photo
Meghan Markle teases 'sweet treat' after rare Princess Lilibet photo
James Van Der Beek shares heartfelt lesson on self-worth after cancer
James Van Der Beek shares heartfelt lesson on self-worth after cancer
Benny Blanco shares shocking details about Selena Gomez's Oscars struggle
Benny Blanco shares shocking details about Selena Gomez's Oscars struggle
Why is Taylor Swift in 'hiding'?
Why is Taylor Swift in 'hiding'?
Meghan Markle furious as her team makes Duchess 'laughing stock' again video
Meghan Markle furious as her team makes Duchess 'laughing stock' again
Zara McDermott, Sam Thompson's friends pick sides post Louis Tomlinson romance
Zara McDermott, Sam Thompson's friends pick sides post Louis Tomlinson romance
Drew Barrymore gets real about the pain of non-traditional parenting
Drew Barrymore gets real about the pain of non-traditional parenting
Nina Dobrez reveals the question she keeps getting asked
Nina Dobrez reveals the question she keeps getting asked