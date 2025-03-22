Anitta announces ‘unexpected’ Coachella exit

Anitta is no longer a part of Coachella.

The 31-year-old Brazilian superstar pulled out of the music festival due to "unexpected personal reasons."

She was among one of the names that were revealed as a part of the star-studded lineup for the California music extravaganza, with Anitta scheduled to perform on April 12 and 19.

However, the Envolver hitmaker took to her official X, formerly Twitter account to announce her exit.

"I was really looking forward to being at Coachella this year, but due to unexpected personal reasons, I won’t be able to perform,” she wrote.

The Mi Amor singer continued, “I’m truly grateful to the festival for the invitation, their understanding, and continued support.”

"I hope to have the opportunity to join you all in the future and share that special moment together," Anitta concluded.

Additionally, at Coachella, which would take place on April 11 to 13 and then from April 18 to 20, the likes of Travis Scott, BLACKPINK stars Lisa and Jennie, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Tyla, Clairo, Lola Young, Benson Boone, and many more are set to perform during the course of two weekends.

Meanwhile Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone are this year's Coachella headliners.