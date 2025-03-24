Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal suffers heart attack during DPL match

Former Bangladesh one-day captain Tamim Iqbal. — Reuters/File

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal on Monday was rushed to hospital after suffering a major hear attack during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) match in Savar.

The left-handed batter, who has retired from international cricket, has undergone emergency angioplasty after he complained of chest pain during the first innings of the match, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Leading his team Mohammedan Sporting Club against the Shinepukur Cricket Club, Tamim fielded for one over but then was taken the KPJ Specialised Hospital and Nursing Home, said match referee Debabrata Paul.

The cricketer then returned to the ground to be airlifted to another hospital. However, when that was not possible due to his condition, he was taken back to the original health facility where the tests confirmed a blockage in his heart.

Speaking to the reporters, BKSP chief cricket coach Montu Datta said that the cricketer was in good spirits during the toss and later left the field and went to the hospital in his own car after he felt sick.

"The doctors there did not want to let him leave at the time, but Tamim left anyway and was arranging an air ambulance himself," Datta added.

Meanwhile, the official statement given by the doctors said: "He [Tamim] returned to us in a critical condition. We can call it a heart attack, and we subsequently did an angiogram and angioplasty to remove the blockage".

"The medical procedure has gone smoothly. He is currently under observation. The swift co-ordination between the medical staff at BKSP and the hospital ensured Tamim was treated quickly," the statement added.

The former opener had announced his retirement from international cricket in January 2025. The 35-year-old scored over 15,000 runs across all formats and hit 25 centuries — the most by any Bangladesh batter. He last played for Bangladesh in their 2-0 ODI series defeat at home against New Zealand in September 2023.