Meghan Markle ‘horrible' move dissected by expert

Meghan Markle is branded delusional by a famous journalist who covered her for a 2017 interview.



Graydon Carter, who did a piece on the Duchess of Sussex back in the days when she just started dating Prince Harry, admits she was a bit away from reality.

Carter admits Meghan asked at the time: "Excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry?

"Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy".

Mr Carter later said: "This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality".

The journalist, who is also close to Princess Diana, adds: "Anytime someone comes between siblings that’s a disaster - horrible for a family."

"I would think she [Diana] would feel great sorrow for her son to have been pulled away from his family like this, especially his brother but also his father,” he noted.