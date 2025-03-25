George Clooney feels 'every dream comes true' amid Broadway debut

George Clooney is ready to play the role of news anchor, Edward R. Murrow, in his highly anticipated Broadway debut of his Oscar nominated movie, Good Night, and Good Luck, of 2005.

Recently, a source shared with Closer that how the Hollywood actor is successfully balancing his work in New York while also making time for his wife, Amal Clooney, and his twins, Ella and Alexander Clooney.

“They’ve gone to huge lengths to maintain their privacy and anonymity in New York and so far it’s working,” the insiders said.

“Amal can do a lot of her work in New York, and the States, and when she needs to go to Europe, it’s less than six hours, which is bearable.”

“They had a lot of worries about disrupting the kids’ routines but so far it’s worked out surprisingly well.”

Emphasising the support that the Wolfs actor received from his ladylove, whom he shares twins, they continued, “George is thrilled to have them all with him, it’s a huge support.”

“After a long day of rehearsing he has Amal to come home to. And he wakes up with his darling kids and then gets to go work on Broadway, George says this may be the happiest he’s ever been, he feels like every dream has come true.”

Before concluding, the source shared that he is grateful for his family, “He’s madly in love with his wife and his kids and living out a bucket list career moment. And Amal seems very happy too, it’s given them a new appreciation for America.”

The opening of Clooney's Broadway debut is set for April 3, 2025.