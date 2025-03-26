 
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to heartbroken decision by duke

"Harry looked after the children and did odd jobs. It has been his special place ever since"

March 26, 2025

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to the duke’s latest ‘devastating’ decision.

According to media reports, Harry has stepped down from his charity Sentebale after relationships within the organisation have "broken down beyond repair".

Prince Harry co-founded the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso statement reads, "With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice.

“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."

Reacting to Harry’s decision, Angela Levin tweeted, “Princess Diana had died and the then Prince Charles tried to find something that would help Harry. He sent him to Sentebale, a home for children whose parents died of Aids. A brilliant idea. Harry looked after the children and did odd jobs. It has been his special place ever since. It's a surprise that he and all the board have resigned.”

