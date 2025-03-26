WCA calls for stricter measures to prevent collapse of traditional formats

Australia’s cricketers celebrate after winning the the first one-day international (ODI) women cricket match between Bangladesh and Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 21, 2024. — Reuters

KARACHI: World Cricketers Association has called for protected international windows, fairer revenue distribution, and stronger player safeguards to prevent the collapse of its traditional formats.

The WCA's "Protecting History, Embracing Change" report proposes fundamental structural changes to address what it identifies as existential threats to international cricket.

The recommendations come amid growing concerns that uncontrolled expansion of domestic T20 leagues and financial imbalances are rendering bilateral cricket meaningless.

The centrepiece proposal calls for four mandatory 21-day windows annually where all top players must be available for international duty.

This "Core International Cricket" framework would ensure each nation plays a minimum number of meaningful matches across formats while preserving space for franchise tournaments.

The system would operate alongside a new divisional structure with promotion and relegation to maintain competitive balance.

Financial reforms would dramatically redistribute the sport's wealth, capping any single nation's share of International Cricket Council (ICC) revenues at 10% — a direct challenge to India's current 38.5% portion.

A proposed Global Growth Fund, financed by levies on domestic leagues and pooled media rights, would channel an estimated $130 million annually to developing cricketing nations.

For players, the plan would abolish restrictive contract clauses and establish minimum professional standards.

The much-criticised No Objection Certificate (NOC) system, which allows boards to block players from league appearances, would be scrapped in favor of guaranteed release periods tied to the international windows.

The recommendations respond to alarming trends identified in the report: 72% of elite players now face regular club-versus-country conflicts, while just three nations control 83% of global cricket revenues.

Nearly one-third of professionals have experienced unpaid wages in officially sanctioned events, exposing systemic weaknesses in player protections.

"The choice is simple – reform or risk losing international cricket as we know it," said WCA Chair Heath Mills. "Our proposals protect the sport's heritage while embracing its future."

The report comes as private investment in domestic leagues reaches unprecedented levels, with franchise tournaments now operating year-round.

This expansion has created scheduling chaos, with recent examples including South Africa fielding weakened Test teams to prioritise its SA20 competition.

Financial disparities have reached crisis levels, according to the findings. While India's cricket board earns nearly $400 million annually from bilateral cricket, the combined income of nations ranked 4-10 totals less than 6% of global revenues.

The WCA warns this imbalance is creating a "vicious cycle" where smaller nations cannot compete, diminishing the overall quality of international cricket.

The proposed solutions aim to create what players describe as a "sustainable ecosystem" where international and franchise cricket can coexist.

By guaranteeing high-quality international matches with full-strength teams, the reforms seek to restore context and prestige to bilateral series while maintaining the financial opportunities provided by domestic leagues.

Implementation would begin as early as 2026, with the full scheduling system proposed to take effect in 2028 for men's cricket and 2029 for women's competitions.

The timeline reflects the urgency expressed by players, who warn the sport's traditional formats may become commercially unviable without immediate action.