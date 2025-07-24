Spain reach first Women's Euro final after extra-time winner

Spain's midfielder #06 Aitana Bonmati (L) and Germany's midfielder #16 Linda Dallmann (R) fight for the ball during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semi-final football match between Germany and Spain at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, on July 23, 2025. — AFP

ZURICH: Spain’s Aitana Bonmati struck a superb extra-time winner to seal a 1–0 victory over Germany on Wednesday, sending her team through to the Women’s European Championship final for the first time, where they will face reigning champions England.

Spain captain Irene Paredes hit the post with a first-half header as her team controlled possession. Germany set up with a solid defensive block, inviting the Spaniards to attack while looking to counter.

Klara Buhl had several promising chances in the second half, including a deflected effort in stoppage time that Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll had to claw away. With the match still goalless, it went into extra time.

Bonmati finally broke the deadlock in the 113th minute, picking up the ball in the left channel and spotting a gap at Ann-Katrin Berger’s near post before curling a shot in from a tight angle to send Spain into Sunday’s final in Basel.