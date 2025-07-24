 
Ahmed Jan, Pakistan's former FIFA referee, football icon, passes away at 75

Former players, officials, and local football figures gathered to pay their respects at his funeral

By
Sports Desk
|

July 24, 2025

Former FIFA referee, national footballer, and long-time manager of the KMC Football Stadium, Ahmed Jan.—X@FootBallPakistn
KARACHI: Former FIFA referee, national footballer, and long-time manager of the KMC Football Stadium, Ahmed Jan, passed away on Wednesday afternoon after a prolonged illness. He was around 75.

His funeral was held at the KMC Football Stadium, the very ground he called home. 

His last rites were attended by former international and national footballers, ex-secretaries of the Sindh Football Association, officials from district and club football associations, and other members of the local football fraternity.

Jan’s football journey began as a goalkeeper for the historic Makran Sports Club in Old Golimar’s Gutter Baghicha area, representing District West. 

The emerging footballer's talent and passion soon earned him a place in the KMC football team, where he became a familiar name on the city’s football circuit.

After stepping away from playing, Jan picked up the whistle and became a referee, eventually earning the rare distinction of being recognised by FIFA. But he never really left the field.

He would often say, with a smile, that he was the “caretaker” of the KMC Stadium, not just in name, but at heart. That ground was his second home, and the players, his extended family.

For him, football wasn’t a job or a phase. It was who he was. His pride. His purpose. His passion till the very end.

