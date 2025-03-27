‘Sick to death' Prince Harry's irritations take a new turn as he gets raked over coal

Claims that Netflix is only keeping the Sussexes around because of their possible divorce and drug row has Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feeling all sorts of ways.

News of this has been shared by an inside source that just sat down with Closer magazine to explain it all.

According to this insider, “Harry and Meghan are sick to death of this saga” pertaining to their impending divorce.

“They can’t believe it’s still dragging on and find it excruciatingly annoying how it always seems to rear its head at the worst possible time.”

The same insider also admitted to the outlet, “They’ve cultivated a squeaky clean, wholesome and responsible image and want to appeal to families and ethically-minded professional types.”

But “because of this on-going campaign by the Heritage Foundation - which they feel is ridiculous – the ‘drug scandal’ element is being dragged out in public and Harry is being raked over the coals and branded a liar," the source admitted before signing off as well.

While the entire issue has caused trouble on its own right, something that ignited the backlash further was the government’s explanation for why they refuse to reveal his visa status.

For those unversed, it’s been claimed that releasing this information ‘would potentially expose the individual to harm from members of the public.”