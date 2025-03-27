Meghan Markle slammed for 'using' Archie & Lilibet to boost her brand

Meghan Markle has received criticism for using her kids to promote brand.

The Duchess of Sussex, who shares Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently posted a candid moment with her children.

The picture shared on Instagram showcased Meghan holding Lilibet in her arms, while Archie clung to her leg. In the caption, she wrote, "Every day is a love story."

The Duchess of Sussex accused of seeking 'sympathy' through her children

However, critics accused Meghan, who rarely shares images of her children, of using her children to promote her brand, As Ever.

Royal expert Tom Bower told MailOnline, "The main charge against Meghan is hypocrisy and crude profiteering from her title. Every venture she tries - TV, politics, philanthropy, books, food and clothes - is ridiculed."

"Obsessed by being 'a Mom', constantly speaking about 'cooking breakfast for my kids', Meghan is scraping the barrel for sympathy and support from American mothers. It's hard to believe that holding her children to promote her clothes won't stop her credibility sliding deeper into the mud," he added.

Additionally, Richard Fitzwilliams, also weighed in, saying, "The Sussexes know anything which involves Archie and Lilibet is news. They are obsessive about privacy except when it suits them. She is ruthless."

This move by Meghan Markle also reignited debates on the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's stance on privacy as the couple has frequently spoken out against media intrusion.