Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino's wedding takes unexpected turn: Report

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have reportedly called off their wedding after facing ongoing relationship issues, according to recent claims.

The couple, who began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, have kept their romance mostly private.

However, last month, Daily Mail reported that the wedding, originally planned for May, had been postponed.

As per US Weekly, the wedding has now been called off altogether, though the couple has not officially broken up.

Moreover, People stated that "things have been rocky for a long time," contradicting Sydney’s previous remarks about her "steady relationship" in a December 2023 interview with Glamour.

Additionally, rumors intensified when Sydney deleted a photo of her and Jonathan kissing from an Instagram album.

The actress, known for her role in Euphoria, has a packed schedule with multiple projects, including a Barbarella remake and a biopic of boxer Christy Martin.

As per the publication, her busy career has strained the relationship, as Jonathan reportedly wishes for more quality time.

Furthermore, the pair, who also run the production company Fifty-Fifty Films together, are navigating a rough patch.

Friends fear that they may be heading for a split, with Sydney’s booming career and personal aspirations potentially at odds with Jonathan’s desire for stability, as per the outlet.