Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson have one big fear about son Chet

For Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, their son Chet’s latest Hollywood confrontation reportedly brought back a familiar worry: what happens when an argument refuses to stay an argument?

Chet Hanks, 36, was caught on video shouting at comedian Eric André at ComplexCon, reigniting their long-running feud over Chet’s appearance on The Eric André Show in 2023.

According to Rob Shutter, sources close to the family say Tom and Rita are concerned about how quickly a personal disagreement can turn into a public spectacle.

“They love Chet unconditionally, but they live in fear of him overreacting,” a family source shared. “They never know what will set him off.

Something that should be forgotten in five minutes can suddenly become a very public confrontation.”

The tension dates back to André’s account of their chaotic show taping. The comedian previously described Chet as “emotionally disturbed” and claimed his behavior became “dangerous.”

Chet disputed that version, arguing he was simply matching the show’s outrageous style.

Apparently, the disagreement never got the memo that it was supposed to be over.

“Tom and Rita understand Chet feels attacked and wants to defend himself,” said the source. “But their message is always the same: walk away. You don’t have to answer every insult.”

The report stresses that the concern isn’t embarrassment, but what might happen if tempers flare again.

“He’s 36. They can’t control him,” added the insider. “Their nightmare is that one heated moment goes too far and suddenly there are consequences nobody can take back.”

Even with decades of Hollywood experience between them, Tom and Rita can’t step in every time their adult son gets into a dispute.