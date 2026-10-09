Olivia Bowen reveals son Abel suffered serious eye injury

Olivia Bowen revealed that her son Abel almost lost an eye after an incident at nursery

Olivia Bowen has shared details of the 'frightening' incident that became one of the scariest moments of her life, revealing that her son Abel almost lost an eye after an incident at nursery.

The former Love Island star, 32, said her four-year-old Abel was taken to hospital after injuring his eye with a stick while playing during forest school.

Recalling the worrying ordeal, Olivia called it the 'scariest' moment of her life as she remembered seeing 'blood everywhere'.

Olivia shares Abel and daughter Siena Grace, 14 months, with her husband Alex Bowen, 35.

She explained: 'It was probably his first big accident, and when we got there, he just had a patch over his eye, there was blood everywhere.

'We didn't know whether it had gone right into his eye and touched his eyeball, if it had missed it, if it was stuck, we had no clue, because he wouldn't let us open it.'

Abel underwent surgery to fix his sliced tear duct and had a stent fitted to help with drainage during his recovery. Luckily, Abel recovered with 20-20 vision.

Olivia and Alex have previously said they were considering moving to their Spanish home but last month she admitted she was having doubts about a permanent move with 'everything going on right now.'