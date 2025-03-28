Photo: Megan Fox's heart softens for MGK after baby daughter's birth: Report

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s miracle baby daughter has arrived.

The musician, MGK, originally named Colson Barker, announced the birth of his daughter, whom he shares with the on-again and off-again ladylove Megan Fox.

Previously, it was claimed that the Transformers actress intends to raise her baby independently.

A source even tipped at that time, “Truth is, Megan really isn't thinking she should take him back no matter how much he pleads," the spy confided.

Then, the insider maintained, "She has too much self-respect to put up with his lies."

Now, a source told Page Six that the actress might consider giving MGK another chance since he intends to be a “present father” for their daughter.

Revealing the future status of their relationship, the spy confided that “no one would be surprised” if the new parents “gave their relationship another try down the line.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 shortly before Megan decided to call it quits with the singer.