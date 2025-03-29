Ben Affleck shuts down talk on Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source

Ben Affleck has already addressed his divorce from Jennifer Lopez and reportedly has nothing more to say.

Following the actor's latest interview with GQ in which he has spoken for the first time about his separation from ex-wife Lopez, a source revealed to People that Affleck has had enough talking about his previous marriage.

"Ben's doing well. The GQ story was kind of all about clearing the air one last time," the insider told the outlet.

"He's done talking about JLo," the tipster continued.

The Daredevil star, who previously told in GQ that he has "nothing but respect" for Lopez, did not want to "hurt" her.

"He's not proud that their marriage didn't work out. He didn't want to hurt her," they noted, adding, "But now he wants to just focus on his kids and work."

As Affleck is all set to hit the theater with his upcoming film The Accountant 2 in April, the insider mentioned that he is "very passionate about work and excited about upcoming projects."

"He thrives when he's busy," the bird chirped

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck and Lopez, who tied the knot in July 2022, parted ways in April 2024 as per court filing and finalized their in January.