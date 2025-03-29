Lil Nas X eager to find viral TikTok fame

Lil Nas X is still hopeful to remain popular.

Despite having chart-topping tracks to his name, the Old Town Road hitmaker is keen to be viral on trendy social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

"As far as pressure goes, you want to make sure [you have hits] because in the public eye, it gives a person value,” he said.

Furthermore, Nas also admitted feeling “like an imposter” back when he started touring, telling BBC, "In rehearsal it didn't feel like the real thing yet. I felt like I was going out there and putting on my best impression of a person [on tour]."

The rapper, who rose to prominence due to online fame, began touring in 2022 and admitted that he struggled to cope up with the pressures of touring, deeming it a "weird" experience.

He shared: "I'd [ask myself], 'What am I doing up here? This doesn't feel right'. It wasn't like talking to people online. There were actual human beings in front of me. It was weird."

However, now, the MONTERO hitmaker states that he has a different outlook on things, telling PEOPLE magazine, "I wanna be myself more than ever this era.”

"When I started to let go of it more, I would still hold onto to it. And now I'm here and I'm just... I'm showing up as me. I'm existing,” Lil Nas X concluded.