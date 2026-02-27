Pink slams 'trash news' she split from her husband: 'Talk about real news'

Pink and Cary Hart briefly split in 2008 but reconciled a year later

Pink has the perfect response to recent reports that she’s split from her husband yet again.

The Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 27, with a hilariously blunt video hours after People magazine exclusively reported that she and Cary Hart had separated “for the second time” after two decades of marriage.

“So I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband — I didn’t know. Thank you People magazine, thank you US Weekly — thank you for letting me know,” the 46-year-old said, sarcastically adding that the publications should also inform her kids, daughter Willow Sage Hunt, 14, and son Jameson Moon Hart, 9.

“Or do you wanna talk about some real news?” continued Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore-Hart. “Do you wanna talk about the Epstein files? Do you wanna talk about systemic racism? Or misogyny in sports, or how classy the women’s hockey team is, or how eight of the twelve medals won in the Olympics this year for the US were won by women?”

“Or do you maybe wanna talk about the fact that I got nominated the first year I was eligible for the Rock and Roll motherf******g Hall of Fame? Do you wanna talk about my accomplishments or do you only wanna talk about my supposed demise?” the powerhouse singer added.

“So, fake news, not true — f****ng hate that term. I love you all, go with God. And trash news, you can do better. Night, night,” Pink concluded.

Pink met Hart in 2001, and the pair dated on and off before Hart proposed in 2005, tying the knot the next year. In 2008, they announced that they had separated, but they reconciled a year later.