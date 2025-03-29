Cynthia Erivo reveals absolutely manic experience of filming 'Poker Face'

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about an absolutely manic experience of filming Poker Face season 2.

The Hollywood actress currently on press tour to promote her upcoming movie, Wicked, while simultaneously filming the mystery series, she told Vanity Fair, “We were in the midst of everything, doing everything, going everywhere.”

“I had 11 straight days of shooting this baby in New York. To say I was mentally exhausted is an understatement,” The Color Purple singer added.

“I would get to the end of the day and not even really even know my own name. I’d be like, ‘I don’t know where I am.’ […],” the Grammy award winner admitted.

Referring to portraying 5 identical sisters in the series, she said, “On a day when we were doing four of the characters: insane. It was absolutely manic. But in the best possible way.”

“I’m always open to trying things that I haven’t done before, and I wanted to do this. I wanted to figure out what it would be like to compartmentalize and play different characters all at once, to challenge myself to see if it was possible,” Cynthia Erivo concluded.

Poker Face season 2 is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2025.