Lil Nas X reveals why Taylor Swift collab didn't happen

Lil Nas X and pop star Taylor Swift were on their way to a musical collab

Lil Nas X and pop star Taylor Swift almost collaborated on a song.

Lil Nas revealed in a recent interview with E! News that he and Taylor began working on a song together, but eventually didn’t.

“We were working on something. She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn’t catch a vibe for it, so it didn’t happen,” he shared.

However, the rapper hasn’t ruled out working with the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

“When it happens… Global. World. Tay-tay and Nassy,” he gushed.

He also gushed over the Grammy winner’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

“I’m proud of my girl,” he said. “I love the album. She’s been doing her thing. She’s at the very tippety top. I’m thankful that she even considered me.”

Taylor is fresh off her enormously successful Eras Tour, which grossed over $2 billion in ticket sales, making the singer the first billionaire through music only. She now has an estimated net-worth of $1.1 billion.

“I knew this tour was harder than anything I’d ever done before by a long shot,” Swift told Time Magazine in December 2023. “I finally, for the very first time, physically prepared correctly.