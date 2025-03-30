Buckingham Palace holds 'secret meetings' over Meghan, Prince Harry's royal titles

Buckingham Palace has held several secret meetings over the issue of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles.

This has been reported by Radar Online citing royal insiders.

The source told the publication, "Behind the scenes, people are saying that the royals have quietly sanctioned the title removal – if Harry and Meghan step out of line again.

"The removal would require an Act of Parliament, but those in the know say the palace has already called several secret meetings to discuss the possibility and put an actionable plan in place."

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals back in 2020 and moved to US.

Palace, according to source, had permitted them to pursue commercial opportunities in their new civilian lives – but demanded the royal couple refrain from calling themselves his or her highness or using the Sussex Royal brand.

However, Meghan and Harry continue to use the titles and recently the duchess told her friend she is 'Sussex' now."

On the Netflix show With Love, Meghan, the duchess says: "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm 'Sussex' now."

Reacting to it, the source confirmed to the Radar Online, "The royals are absolutely furious that Meghan continues to flaunt the Sussex title for her and Harry's own self-gain."