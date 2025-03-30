George Clooney makes surprising entrance with major new transformation

George Clooney made a striking appearance in New York City over the weekend, flaunting his newly dyed brown hair.

The 63-year-old actor adopted the new hair color for his role as legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow in the Broadway adaptation of Good Night, And Good Luck.

The Oscar-winning actor admitted last month that his wife, Amal Clooney, and their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, would likely disapprove of the change.

During an interview with The New York Times, Clooney remarked, "My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair. My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop."

Stepping out for the Saturday matinee at the Winter Garden Theater, Clooney donned a charcoal suit paired with a black polo shirt, leather shoes, and sunglasses.

According to Daily Mail, he reprises the role of Murrow in a stage adaptation of the 2005 film, which he directed and acted in, though David Strathairn portrayed the original lead.

Moreover, the film, shot in black-and-white, depicted Murrow’s famous broadcast confronting Senator Joseph McCarthy during the 1950s Red Scare.

Additionally, Clooney’s directorial work earned six Oscar nominations, solidifying his reputation as a talented filmmaker.

The actor's Broadway debut is just one of many upcoming projects, including a star-studded Netflix dramedy, Jay Kelly, directed by Barbie co-writer Noah Baumbach.

Furthermore, the ensemble cast includes Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, and Greta Gerwig, among others.