Meghan Markle denied statement of support from Sentebale bosses

Meghan Markle is accused of changing statements by Sentebale boss.



The Duchess of Sussex, who refused to attend the a charitable polo event back in 2023, surprisingly made an entry with friend Serena Williams.

Speaking about Meghan’s change of plans, Sentebale director Dr Sophie Chandauka, tells

SkyNews, saying: "We would have been really excited had we known ahead of time but we didn't.

"And so the choreography went badly on stage because we had too many people on stage.

"The international press captured this, and there was a lot of talk about the Duchess and the choreography on stage and whether she should have been there and her treatment of me."

She then claimed that the charity was not an "extension of the Sussex's."

"Prince Harry asked me to issue some sort of a statement in support of the Duchess, and I said I wouldn't," she continued.

"Not because I didn't care about the Duchess, but because I knew what would happen if I did so, number one. And number two, because we cannot be an extension of the Sussexes."