Palace shares King Charles first photo after hospital stay

King Charles has returned to royal duties and Palace has shared his photos

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 01, 2025

Buckingham Palace has released the first photo of King Charles following the monarch’s hospital stay amid cancer treatment side effects.

King Charles last week was forced to cancel his appointments after suffering "side effects" from his cancer treatment.

Palace had said, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the king experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

Now, as the King has returned to royal duties, Palace has shared his photos.

“A wonderful morning at Windsor Castle as The King presented honours to recognise incredible people at an Investiture,” the palace captioned the photos posted on Instagram.

During the investiture ceremony, Alan Titchmarsh received a CBE for services to horticulture and to charity.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson received a MBE for services to athletics.

Professor Sir Wayne McGregor received a Knighthood for services to dance and Marianela Nuñez received an OBE for services to dance.

King Charles says “Congratulations to all those who received honours today!”

