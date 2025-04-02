 
Prince Harry ‘nervous' as world can seize with new disaster

Prince Harry should be worried about recent backlash on racism

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 02, 2025

Prince Harry should fear angry messages from Sentebale head, says an insider.

The Duke of Sussex, who fought the Royal institution in 2020 for racism against his wife Meghan Markle, has now been called out for discriminating his former charity director, Dr Sophie Chandauka from Jamaica.

Speaking about the Duke’s ordeal, an insider tells Page Six: “Harry should be nervous about this message coming out, especially when he has been so outspoken about his wife being bullied in the past,” said a charity insider.

“When Megan was accused of being a bully, Harry’s world stopped,” the insider recalled. “He moved heaven and Earth to try to protect her. He alienated his family to protect her — and now he’s being accused of the same thing.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

