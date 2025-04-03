Princess Anne undertakes 'special visit' as part of royal duties

 
April 03, 2025

Princess Anne surprised Year six pupils from Pembroke Dock Community School with her special visit during their annual farm stay, according to the local media.

The Princess Royal, who is the sister of King Charles, visited Lower Treginnis Farm, where the children were staying.

A report said that the farm is run by the charity Farms for City Children, which gives children from urban areas the chance to experience rural life.

The Princess Royal, who has been a patron of the charity since 1991, met the children and staff during her visit.

She watched the children grooming donkeys, feeding piglets, and planting seedlings.

Anne, the only daughter of late Queen Elizabeth, is known as the most hard working member of the British royal family.

