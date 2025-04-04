 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian concerned for Kanye West amid new antics: Source

Insider elaborated on Kim Kardashian's true feelings about former husband, Kanye West

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 04, 2025

Photo: Kim Kardashian concerned for Kanye West amid new antics: Source
Photo: Kim Kardashian concerned for Kanye West amid new antics: Source

Kim Kardashian cannot help but ignore Kanye West’s new antics despite the fact that she is concerned about him.

As per the latest findings of In Touch, the celebrity has been focused on protecting the well-being of her kids amid the series of continuous erratic behaviours exhibited by their father.

As fans will be aware, Kim Kardashian shares kids, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint with the husband of Bianca Censori.

Elaborating on Kim’s true feelings about the musician, a spy confided, “Watching Kanye in such a terrible stage and not having anyone step in to help him is so devastating.”

“She’s completely beside herself with where this is headed,” they added.

“All she can do right now is try her best to keep this from her kids so they can remain innocent for as long as possible,” they remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that ahead of this report it was claimed that Kim has been seeking legal counsel to protect her kids.

A tipster told RadarOnline.com, "In light of recent developments, it has become clear that Kanye's behavior has spiraled to a level that is no longer sustainable for Kim and their children."

George Clooney debuts on Broadway with major new look: Report
George Clooney debuts on Broadway with major new look: Report
Courtney Cox still needs ex David Arquette by her side: Report
Courtney Cox still needs ex David Arquette by her side: Report
Ana de Armas reflects on iconic moment with Keanu Reeves
Ana de Armas reflects on iconic moment with Keanu Reeves
Prince Harry's negativity and victim complex sparks rejects left right and center
Prince Harry's negativity and victim complex sparks rejects left right and center
Olivia Munn shares hilarious anecdote about John Mulaney's proposal
Olivia Munn shares hilarious anecdote about John Mulaney's proposal
Kaitlyn Bristowe shares rare insight into past relationship with Shawn Booth
Kaitlyn Bristowe shares rare insight into past relationship with Shawn Booth
Upcoming ‘Avatar' movies promises a new ‘challange
Upcoming ‘Avatar' movies promises a new ‘challange
Kim Kardashian takes major decision about Kanye West for kids: Report
Kim Kardashian takes major decision about Kanye West for kids: Report