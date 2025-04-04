Photo: Kim Kardashian concerned for Kanye West amid new antics: Source

Kim Kardashian cannot help but ignore Kanye West’s new antics despite the fact that she is concerned about him.

As per the latest findings of In Touch, the celebrity has been focused on protecting the well-being of her kids amid the series of continuous erratic behaviours exhibited by their father.

As fans will be aware, Kim Kardashian shares kids, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint with the husband of Bianca Censori.

Elaborating on Kim’s true feelings about the musician, a spy confided, “Watching Kanye in such a terrible stage and not having anyone step in to help him is so devastating.”

“She’s completely beside herself with where this is headed,” they added.

“All she can do right now is try her best to keep this from her kids so they can remain innocent for as long as possible,” they remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that ahead of this report it was claimed that Kim has been seeking legal counsel to protect her kids.

A tipster told RadarOnline.com, "In light of recent developments, it has become clear that Kanye's behavior has spiraled to a level that is no longer sustainable for Kim and their children."