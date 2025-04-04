 
Prince Harry's negativity and victim complex sparks rejects left right and center

Prince Harry’s failures in life have been brought out into the open

Lifestyle News Desk
April 04, 2025

Prince Harry’s self-imposed exile has just been brought to light once more and the reason is due to Meghan’s most recent achievement with As Ever, which has been selling out of her products within an hour of going live.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich made note of how the tide has changed since the initial royal split back in 2020 while speaking to Fox News Digital.

In that conversation she shared her personal thoughts about everything and said, “Sadly, Prince Harry has gone from being the spare to the popular and globally significant heir to now spare to his unpopular wife.”

Because “instead of embracing the role the royal family envisioned for him… he has chosen to view himself as a victim.”

“He failed to embrace his significant role. Instead, he focused on perceived slights from his family, thereby embarrassingly failing to embrace his birthright privilege position.”

“Being the spare has such greater freedom compared to Prince William, who faces intense scrutiny as the future monarch,” but “Instead of counting his blessings, rejoicing in all his riches from his birthright, he chose to wallow in negativity, resulting in… being rejected by the public.”

