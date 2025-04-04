 
King Charles enjoys music with other royals

King Charles hosted a reception to celebrate community music

April 04, 2025

King Charles joined the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to celebrate  community music at an event hosted at the Windsor Castle.

According to statement issued by the Buckingham Palace on Friday, the event was held to recognise the importance of community music.

The statement said the king met with community music groups who performed throughout the evening, including the London Gay Men’s Chorus and other artists.

Meanwhile, the king also received the new secretary general of the Commonwealth at the Windsor Castle.

The king continues to perform his royal duties after he was recently hospitalized due to side effects from cancer treatment.

The monarch was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer last year for which he is still receiving treatment.

