Kevin Bacon admits that filming 'The Bondsman' disrupts his sleep

Kevin Bacon has reflected on his role as a murder bounty hunter, Hub Halloran, who escaped from prison of Hell, in The Bondsman.

During an interview with People, the Hollywood actor was asked if he faced trouble sleeping after filming the horror movie.

"It's interesting. A lot of times, no. And then every once in a while, if you've just been living in a certain headspace, it'll start to take its toll on you,” the Footloose actor responded.

Recalling his last dream, he admitted, "It's funny you say that because last night my dreams were starting to get pretty intense and scary, and every once in a while it just catches up with you."

"I'm pretty good at trying to leave my work at the office, but what the guy is going through always has to stay there in the back of your mind,” Bacon added.

“Because you're thinking, 'What am I shooting tomorrow?' Okay, we're going to get this and then.” He continued, “I'm going to be confronting the demon again.'"

Previously, the 66-year-old actor starred in horror movies, They/Them 2022, You Should Have Left 2020, Hollow Man 2000, The Darkness 2016 and Friday the 13th 1980.

Revealing the reason for joining the horror movie cast, Kevin Bacon concluded, "But I go back to horror, and the reason I do is because a lot of times, it affords you great things to play. Because life or death, those things are scary. Life or death is always interesting."