Photo: Hailey Bieber gives up on saving troubled Justin Bieber: Report

Hailey Baldwin has reportedly asked pals to pray for Justin Bieber.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the Rhode founder is deeply concerned about the well-being of her husband.

A source close to the couple shared, "Hailey has asked everyone around her to bathe Justin in prayer.”

"She can't pull him out of this,” they noted and added, “People close to him don't think even he can pull himself out of this.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source addressed that the mother of one has already given up trying to save the troubles crooner as she believes “only God can help him now.”

Before signing off from the chat, the insider continued, “We've been here before but maybe not this bad."

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sorry crooner’s apparent meltdown was triggered by his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's engagement to Benny Blanco, who is also Justin’s former friend.

According to a source Radar Online.com, "Justin confided in Benny about his heartbreak over Selena.”

"In a way, Justin felt betrayed (over the engagement), even though he knew he had no right to feel that way," they also explained.