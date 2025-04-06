Name of Arbab Niaz Stadium changed to Imran Khan Stadium

Drone shot of iconic Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar on December 20, 2024. — Facebook/PeshawarZamli

PESHAWAR: The Imran Khan Cricket Stadium nameplate was put up at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium despite opposition from political parties and individuals from different fields, The News reported.

As the years-long refurbishment project is already underway at the facility, labourers were found erecting a massive signboard bearing the new name of the stadium, formerly known as Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

There were reports that apart from others, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan himself had opposed the decision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government regarding changing the name of the stadium that was constructed in 1984 and was named after a former federal sports minister from Peshawar, Arbab Niaz Muhammad.

The family of the late Arbab Niaz was among a large number of people who opposed the renaming of the cricket stadium. However, the nameplate was prepared and installed at the sports facility despite the opposition.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor had also opposed changing the cricket stadium’s name and termed it inappropriate to name it after former prime minister Imran Khan.

The ground is the only international cricket facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that, too, has not hosted any international match in the last 19 years due to the security situation.

The stadium is not likely to host any Pakistan Super League (PSL) match even this year despite construction and renovation was expedited in the last several months.

The last international match played on the ground was between Pakistan and India on February 6, 2006. The hosts won the match by 7 runs through D/L method. Recently, representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) had visited Arbab Niaz Stadium to inspect arrangements for international players as well as the security measures for the upcoming season of the PSL.