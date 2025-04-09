PCB unveils PSL X opening ceremony venue

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pictured while Pakistan and South Africa's team practice under clouds on February 2, 2021. — AFP

In a first, the opening game and ceremony of the HBL PSL X is scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The star studded ceremony will begin at 7:00pm on Friday, April 11.

This will be the first time that the venue will host the first game of the league. In the opening match, defending champions Islamabad United will take on two-time winners of the trophy, Lahore Qalandars, with the first ball to be bowled at 8:30pm.

The six-team event is set to be played across four venues: National Bank Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Multan Cricket Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Lahore's prestigious and historical Gaddafi Stadium will host the final of the tenth edition of PSL on May 18.

— PCB

The opening ceremony at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will include a range of exciting performances, including renowned Sufi music artist Abida Parveen, a cultural act by Ali Zafar, and a contemporary performance by Young Stunners.

In addition, the singers of the HBL PSL X anthem—Abrar ul Haq, Ali Zafar, Natasha Baig, and Talha Anjum—will also perform. Fans will be treated to a spectacular fireworks display during the event.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches, running from April 11 to May 18. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi's National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will also feature three double-headers, two of which will take place on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).