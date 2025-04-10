 
Kelly Osbourne revealed teenage insecurity:' I don't feel that way'

Kelly Osbourne recalled the time when she used to be insecure of her looks

Lifestyle News Desk
April 10, 2025

Photo:  Kelly Osbourne revealed teenage insecurity:' I don't feel that way'

Kelly Osbourne did not feel comfortable in her own skin always.

According to a resurfaced report of Us Weekly, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne weighed in on her teenage insecurity.

In this confessional, Kelly reflected on the time when she did not love her body while addressing plastic surgery rumours.

The 37-year-old started off and confessed, “I didn’t used to be able to look at myself in the mirror.”

“I was the kind of girl who showered with the lights off,” she added and reasoned, “because I didn’t want to look at my body.”

However, she added that now she has grown confident in her own skin by admitting, “I don’t feel that way [anymore].”

“I’m really content with how I look — although everybody thinks I’ve had f**** plastic surgery!” she insisted.

For those unversed, the TV personality utilized the weightless drug, Ozempic, after receiving good reviews from her peers.

Kelly previously shared with PEOPLE magazine that the drug is FDA approved and serves as “the miracle drug in the right hands.”

