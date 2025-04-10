Prince Harry, Meghan Markle grateful for support from THIS royal couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still on good terms with Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.

However, an insider tells InTouch that Zara, who is daughter of Princess Anne and Mike’s relationship with Harry and Meghan is “frowned upon” by members of the royal family.

“Zara and Mike don’t shout about their relationship with Sussexes from the rooftops, because it is still frowned upon by a lot of people in the royal family, but it’s known that they, along with Eugenie and Jack, have a lot of time for Harry and Meghan,” the source stated.

Notably, the royal couple is also close friends with Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier, who’re close friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Source stated, “Delfina was even in an episode of Meghan’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, that’s how close they are.”

As Meghan Markle recently released her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the insider shared “Unlike a lot of the royals, Zara and Mike did watch the show and they reached out to congratulate Meghan, which meant a lot to her.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be “incredibly grateful” of Zara and Mike Tindall’s “loyalty and support.”

“They know it’s not the easiest thing in the world to go against the grain,” the source stated.

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reside in Montecito with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will reportedly host Zara and Mike “Montecito this summer, or if that doesn’t work, they’ll likely meet up in Portugal.”