Khloe Kardashian names celebrity who could end her celibacy

Khloe Kardashian has been celibate since October 2021

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

Khloe Kardashian reveals surprising celebrity she'd give up celibacy for

Khloé Kardashian revealed the surprising celebrity for which she would break her long s**ual fast.

During the season 6 finale of The Kardashians on Hulu, the reality stars said she would break her celibacy for Chris Appleton.

Chris is a renowned hairstylist in Hollywood, whose client roster includes Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

“Oh, I would f–k the s–t out of Chris Appleton!” divulged Khloe. “Totally. He’s so hot! Who wouldn’t? He’s such a vibe.”

“I don’t know if he would f–k me!” added the Good American co-founder. “But I would f–k him.”

The TV personality's shock admission comes after she declared herself a "born-again" v*rgin.

Khloé recently told Us Weekly that she has not had s** in almost five years.

