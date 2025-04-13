Prince Harry suffers to understand ‘when to stop' in legal battle

Prince Harry is branded delusional over his legal battle with the Home Office over tax payer funded security.



The Duke of Sussex, who believes he has the right to the protection owing to his Royal status, is reminded he left his position as a working member of the Family back in 2020.

Speaking about the battle, Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "It does certainly seem very strange because I don't think that any of us feel particularly unsafe in England.”

"Probably he doesn't really know when to stop and I think he's quite angry about a lot of things.

"He's being very dogmatic in his approach and I think that's rather unfortunate

He noted: "I think he I don't know whether he thinks he can win or but or whether he just feels he has to pursue it to the last point."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.