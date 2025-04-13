 
Geo News

Prince Harry suffers to understand ‘when to stop' in legal battle

Prince Harry is told to get in touch with reality over legal battle

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 13, 2025

Prince Harry is branded delusional over his legal battle with the Home Office over tax payer funded security.

The Duke of Sussex, who believes he has the right to the protection owing to his Royal status, is reminded he left his position as a working member of the Family back in 2020.

Speaking about the battle, Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "It does certainly seem very strange because I don't think that any of us feel particularly unsafe in England.”

"Probably he doesn't really know when to stop and I think he's quite angry about a lot of things.

"He's being very dogmatic in his approach and I think that's rather unfortunate

He noted: "I think he I don't know whether he thinks he can win or but or whether he just feels he has to pursue it to the last point."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Kanye West 'eyes' Bianca Censori's body to make profits
Kanye West 'eyes' Bianca Censori's body to make profits
Bella Hadid sparks concern over dramatic weight loss while filming in Paris
Bella Hadid sparks concern over dramatic weight loss while filming in Paris
Julia Fox advises girls to ‘not have a child with a loser'
Julia Fox advises girls to ‘not have a child with a loser'
Zara McDermott, Louis Tomlinson remain lowkey at Coachella
Zara McDermott, Louis Tomlinson remain lowkey at Coachella
Michelle Williams opens up about her latest project's performance
Michelle Williams opens up about her latest project's performance
Meryl Streep's career taken backseat amid Martin Short romance?
Meryl Streep's career taken backseat amid Martin Short romance?
Jon Hamm makes jaw-dropping confession about hosting 'SNL' again
Jon Hamm makes jaw-dropping confession about hosting 'SNL' again
'Severance' star Adam Scott reveals 'toxic trait' that annoys family
'Severance' star Adam Scott reveals 'toxic trait' that annoys family