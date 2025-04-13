 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get praise from Ukraine after going viral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appreciated over bringing attention to Ukraine

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 13, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been lauded for bringing attention to Ukrainian War.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently paid visit to the country to meet war torn residents and brought local bread to his kids in the US, is lauded for the gesture.

Turning to social media platform X, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, writes:

“Your Royal Highness, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everything that your family is doing for Ukraine, and for helping us draw the world's attention to humanitarian demining in Ukraine. Demining will allow millions of displaced Ukrainians to return home, and allow thousands of children to go to school without fear. This means so very much to all of us!”

She added: “A remarkable group of women who live in the border region of Sumy, an area affected by landmines, have prepared this Easter bread for you and your family. Today, they, along with all of us, are deeply moved, knowing that this symbolic offering - Easter bread, made from flour harvested from demined fields - will be on your table.”

“Thank you, from all Ukrainians, for your kindness and good-heartedness!” said the minister.

The post has now been shared by Meghan Markle back on her Instagram, hours after showcased a clip of her children enjoying the Ukrainian bread.

