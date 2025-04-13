 
Prince Harry is taking back control an independent life away from Meghan

Prince Harry is shifting gears it seems and is moving away from Meghan’s associations

Web Desk
April 13, 2025

Prince Harry’s dive into apparent independence has landed him heaps of praise in recent weeks and its all come at the hands of former Royal Correspondent Charles Rae.

This is all in reference to Prince Harry’s most recent trip to warzone Ukraine’s Superhumans Centre in Lviv.

In the eyes of Mr. Rae it has all been done because Prince Harry “no longer wants to be a spare part” to his wife.

For those unversed with the center, it is an orthopedic rehabilitation center, hosting victims from the ongoing conflict.

In light of that, Mr. Rae spoke candidly about what this shift in gears might mean to GB News.

It began with him noting Prince Harry’s apparent desire to no look like a ‘spare part’ to Meghan.

“It's something that he wanted to do. And he took the opportunity when he was over there with his latest battle in the court case to go to Ukraine. And I think this is the thing that Harry is best known for.”

So “It's nice to see him do something like this than just be a spare part and walk into something Meghan's been involved in, like making jam.” Because if I was making jam, it would turn out to be a disaster,” he added before signing off. 

