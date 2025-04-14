 
Prince Harry told ‘blaming' King Charles over security row is futile

Prince Harry is told his father cannot make things better amid security row

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 14, 2025

Prince Harry is reminded his father, King Charles’ cannot influence decision about tax payer funded security.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently appealing against the Home Office’s decision to cut his security, is iterated his father has to stay out of government matters.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward writes for The Sun: “Harry now wants the already overburdened British taxpayer to pick up the tab for his mistake by financing security for him and his family when they visit the UK.”

She adds: “Yet he seems unable, or unwilling, to comprehend that much of the problem is of his own making.”

“It is not the fault of King Charles, his father, who he blames for not stepping in and using his influence. Once again, Harry fails to understand that the King cannot get involved in what is a governmental matter.”

Ms Sewards adds: “It seems he cannot stand the thought that he could possibly make a mistake and blames everybody else.”

