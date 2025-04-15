Meghan Markle gets 'most powerful woman' title after latest podcast episode

Meghan Markle released the second episode of her Confessions Of a Female Founder podcast.

As the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her experience of miscarriage, she received praise from fans calling her “powerful woman.”

On Tuesday, Meghan took to Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of DMs she received.

“I listened to your podcast, you are the most powerful woman I have seen. You are inspiring me to make some change in my life. Love you Meghan,” a user texted.

Meanwhile, another wrote, “Can’t wait to tune in. thanks Meghan.”

“Such a brilliant listen,” the third message read.

Wife of Prince Harry, who launched her podcast, Confessions Of a Female Founder, on April 8, welcomed Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani as a guest during the latest episode.

During her conversation with Reshma, Meghan, who shares Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Harry, revealed losing her second child after Archie.

Meghan Markle linked her experience of miscarriage as “letting go” of a business.

“I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for, and to be able to be okay at a certain point, to let something go, something go that you planned to love for a long time,” the Duchess of Sussex said.