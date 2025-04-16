Meghan Markle told to take risks amid growing backlash over show

Meghan Markle has been told to take risk amid growing backlash over Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

In a discussion over Meghan’s new projects, Royal correspondent Jack Royston bashed the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she is “trying to monetise her life.”

Speaking on The Sun, he said that Meghan and Prince Harry “need to find a way, but also a motivation, to push themselves into more daring television or podcasts that isn't a fight with the monarchy.”

“I think Meghan has to go through this phase of things that don't quite land in order to summon from within herself the motivation to leave the house and not just monetise her own life, because I think that's basically what she's doing.”

“She's trying to monetise her life,” he added. “She's got a little home farm which she's using to cook, to make crudité boards for the kids and someone's turned around and said, ‘oh, this is so wonderful, you make the best crudité boards’, so she's like, ‘I'm going to make it into a TV show.’”

The expert further added, “You can't do that - your millionaire lifestyle is not interesting enough to people who are struggling for you to just monetise your own life.

“You have to push it. You have to leave the house. You have to push yourself out of your comfort zone and what I actually think she should do is sit across the table from people who disagree with her, because no royal family member has ever done that, it's never happened."