Princess performs daring feats as she prepares for future role as Queen

Princess Leonor, the elder daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain continues her naval training aboard the ship called Juan Sebastián Elcano.

A recent video of the heiress presumptive to the Spanish throne showed her performing daring feats as part of her training, drawing applause from royal fans.

According to the Spanish media, she joined the vessel earlier this year for a six-month voyage.

The ship will take her to various countries in South America and the United States.

She would reportedly leave the ship in New York and return to the Navy School to complete her training.

Princess Leonor is sharing a cabin with fellow midshipmen and participating in daily operations, maneuvers, and academic courses like Navigation, Astronomy, and Seamanship.

According to reports, Leonor's training is part of a broader program to prepare her for her future role as the Queen of Spain.

Britain's King Charles and Spain's King Felipe VI are distant relatives, as both are descendants of European royal families.