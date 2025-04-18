Karachi Kings win toss, opt to bat against Quetta Gladiators

Toss between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators during Pakistan Super League (PSL). — Screengrab

KARACHI: Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing season 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators have maintained a clear edge over Karachi Kings in their head-to-head record, winning 12 of their 18 encounters. Karachi, on the other hand, have managed just 6 victories against the Gladiators.

In the ongoing PSL 10 campaign, both sides have had a mixed start, registering one win and one loss each from their opening two matches.

Squads

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott and Mir Hamza, Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman (all platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz (both emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott (all supplementary).