Prince Harry 'stuck' in Meghan Markle 'billionaire' dreams

Prince Harry is “stuck” in California with Meghan Markle as he plans to reconcile with King Charles and Prince William.

Royal biographer Tom Bower has revealed that the Duke of Sussex is thinking of “reconciliation.”

Speaking with Mirror, who shared his plans of a new bombshell on Harry and Meghan’s current crisis, said, “He’s stuck out in California and clinging on to his royal status, as is she.”

“Plus, Harry’s thinking is of ‘reconciliation’. That’s just totally unrealistic. There is zero chance of reconciliation because there is irreconcilable anger on the part of William and Kate,” he noted.

Adding that the couple have been “wounded” but didn’t stop “fighting back” for their survival, he said, “This battle for survival and the fight for revenge is increasing by the week.”

Tom shared that Meghan and Harry are in “crisis” since the Duchess of Sussex “wants to be a billionaire celebrity,” while the Duke of Sussex “doesn’t understand that world.”

“He just literally can't understand it, other than [understanding that] Meghan wants to be famous and not in the media all the time,” Tom noted. “He doesn’t understand what it entails... because he's spent his whole life never having a penny in his pocket. He’s never regularly travelled on the tube, never had to worry about having a car or a job.”

“So he doesn’t understand where she's coming from, which is that she worked phenomenally hard, struggled hard, and was constantly humiliated, and wants the security of finance and status. She hasn’t got the status that she craves. She is a Duchess. [But] She hasn’t got the pulling power,” Tom added further of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.